Odisha government asks Collectors to close Covid care centers looking forward to decline in Covid cases

Bhubaneswar : In a major development, looking forward to decline in Covid cases the Odisha government’s Health and Family Welfare department directs Collectors and Municipal Corporations to close Covid care centers in there area.

Besides, the treatment in the Covid care centres of the patients admitted till date should continue but new patients should be referred to the nearest government healthcare facility. while, the dedicated COVID Hospitals (DCHs) run by the government and COVID facilities in Government Medical Colleges shall continue to function.