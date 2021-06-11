Odisha government approves 4 investment proposals of worth Rs 1637.41 cr , creating employment opportunity

Bhubaneswar : Chief Secretary, Suresh Chandra Mahapatra on Friday has approved investment of around Rs 1,637.41 cr and direct employment opportunities for 1,116 persons, which will also open many more indirect employment opportunities in different parts of the State.

Principal Secretary Industry Hemant Kumar Sharma said, “The Proposals are mainly from the sectors like downstream manufacturing, metal, and power sector. The proposers are well known industrial houses and their coming in will provide further fillip to the sectors”. MD IPICOL Dr Nitin Bhanudas Jawale presented project wise details for discussion.

Giving in principle approval to the projects Chief Secretary Mahapatra directed IPICOL to do realistic assessment of the land and water requirement for the projects on the basis of scientific parameters for optimum utilization of these resources. Mahapatra also directed Industry department to encourage the upcoming units for sourcing power from grid instead of setting up separate captive power plants. Sourcing of power from the grid would be both economic and pollution saving. Concerned departments were asked to facilitate early grounding of the projects through proactive support.

The approved projects included the following, Expansion of Tata Steel Limited’s Iron ore Beneficiation plant from 12 MMTPA to 17.6 MMTPA with an investment of INR 946 crore to be set up in Joda, Dist- Keonjhar, with employment opportunities for over 803 persons.

Secondly, a 50 MW Solar PV Power generation plant by M/s Mahanadi Coalfields Limited against an investment of INR 254.71 crore to be set up in Boudh, with employment potential for over 36 persons.

Thirdly, Railway Wagon manufacturing plant having capacity of 1,500 Wagon per annum along with 0.394 MMTPA Electric Arc Furnace (EAF), 0.1 MMTPA HR Mill, 0.1 MMTPA CR Mill and 0.5 MMTPA Railway Siding plant by M/s. Shyam Metalics and Energy Limited against an investment of INR 381.60 crore to be set up in Hirakud, Dist- Sambalpur, with employment opportunities for over 115 persons.

Fourthly, an Oxygen cylinder manufacturing plant with capacity of 10,80,000 cylinders per annum by M/s. ShyamMetalics and Energy Limited against an investment of INR 55.10 crore to be set up in Rengali Industrial Estate, Dist- Sambalpur, with potential employment potential for over 162 persons.