Odisha government allows government offices & PSUs to work with 100% staff

Bhubaneswar: In a big breaking, Odisha government on Monday released the Covid-19 unlock guidelines for the month of February.

As per the notification released by the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), Offices under Odisha govt, PSUs allowed to operate with 100% staff.

Besides, night curfew will continue in all urban areas of the state. However, the state government pushed the night curfew back to 10 pm in urban areas from February 1 . While, all shops, malls, shopping complexes, markets, haats, cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment complexes, theatres, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places shall remain open across the State from 5 am to 10 pm.