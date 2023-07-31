Odisha gets Rs. 23120 crore under District Mineral Foundation till 30th June this year

New Delhi: The cumulative fund collection under District Mineral Foundation (DMF) in the State of Odisha till 30th June 2023 is Rs. 23,120 Cr. out of which Rs. 17,755.20 Cr. is received from major minerals other than Coal and Lignite, Rs. 5237.58 Cr. is received from Coal/Lignite, and Rs. 127.21 Cr. is received from minor minerals.

As per the Odisha State DMF rules, at least 60% of the funds are to be spent on high priority activities and up to 40% of the fund are to be spent on other priority activities. Details of funds so far utilized in Odisha specially Mayurbhanj under PMKKKY is enclosed as Annexure.

As per information received by the ministry, the State Government of Odisha has advised the DMFs to substantially enhance the fund allocation by creating a shelf of projects and expedite the utilization of DMF fund in the ongoing projects. Presently, the cumulative allocation under DMF is 97% of the cumulative collection of the State as listed below –

DMF Collection in Odisha Rs. Cr. Fund allocation in Rs. Cr. Expenditure in Rs. Cr. % Allocation % Spent 23120.00 22480.09 13478.00 97% 58%

Annexure

Details of funds so far utilized in Odisha specially Mayurbhanj under PMKKKY :

S. No. Sector wise work Odisha Mayurbhanj Amount Spent (in Rs Cr.) till June 2023 Amount Spent (in Rs Cr.) till June 2023 A. High Priority Activities 1 Drinking Water Supply 3165.41 4.85 2 Education 2751.65 39.30 3 Environment Preservation and Pollution Control 152.75 0.00 4 Health Care 1586.85 6.68 5 Sanitation 141.19 1.86 6 Skill Development 205.63 0.35 7 Welfare of Women, Children Aged & Disabled people 487.06 0.79 8 Housing 12.76 0.06 9 Livelihood Programmes 546.25 6.44 10 Road Connectivity 1036.22 0.00 A. Sub-Total 10085.77 60.33 B. Other Priority Activities 1 Physical Infrastructure 2070.96 2.75 2 Irrigation 819.91 0.05 3 Energy & Watershed 200.84 17.16 4 Afforestation 76.64 0.00 5 Others 97.57 0.35 B. Sub-Total 3265.92 20.31 C. Administration 126.31 0.58 D=(A+B+C) TOTAL 13478.00 81.22

This information was given by Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Pralhad Joshi in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.