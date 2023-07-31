Indian University Ace Shooters and Archers create history in the ongoing World University Games at Chengdu, China

Chengdu – A historic day for the Indian University team as they have won a total of 17 medals with 9 gold, 3 silver and 5 bronze. So far it has been the best ever performance by the Indian University Team in the World University Games. The Indian university team had earlier recorded the most medals in the 2015 World University Games with five medals including one gold, one silver and three bronze which has been surpassed in day two of the present World University Games.

Indian University Shooters and archers made a big bang today by clinching four golds (Two in shooting and two in archery), one silver (shooting) and one bronze (archery). The Indian University Shooting team is presently leading the overall team championship in the Shooting which is continuing until Aug 2.

In the 10m Air Rifle Team Men, Indian university team represented by Aishwary Pratap Singh, Divyansh Singh Panwar, Arjun Babuta clinched gold.With this,India surpassed the shooting men’s 10m air rifle team world record on Monday at the 31st FISU World University Games in Chengdu. Indian University Team shot 1894.7 points for the title, 7.3 points ahead of the previous world record set by China in 2018. The host China bagged the silver medal with a score of 1881.9 and the bronze medal went to Kazakhstan with a score of 1878.2.

In the 10m Rifle Men’s Finals, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar(India) claimed the gold medal (score 252.6) while Divyansh Singh Panwar (India) secured silver medal (score 251.0) and the bronze medal went to Song Wuhan(China) with a score of 229. Indian shooting team member Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar has become an international sensation by winning 3 gold medals and a bronze medal so far in the ongoing World University Games. He had won gold medals in 10m Air Rifle Men, 50m Rifle 3 Position Men, 10m Air Rifle Team Men and bronze in 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Men.

The Indian archers continued their medal winning spree today also. In Compound Women Individual, Avneet Kaur (India) had a nail biting finals against Alyssa Grace Sturgill (USA) as the scores were tied 144 each. Both the finalists were given an additional arrow to break the tie and in the tiebreaker shot, Avneet (India) scored 10 whereas her US counterpart scored 8, adding one more gold to Indian archery team.

In the Archery Compound Men Individual competition, Sangampreet Singh Bisla (India) clinched gold with a score of 149, Christian Beyers De Klerk (South Africa) (score 147) claimed silver and Aman Saini (India) secured Bronze.

MEDAL TALLY AFTER DAY 3: 17 MEDALS (9 GOLD, 3 SILVER & 5 BRONZE)

ARCHERY: 7 MEDALS (3 GOLD, 1 SILVER & 3 BRONZE)

GOLD MEDAL: 3

1. Sangampreet Singh Bisla – Gold Medal in Compound Men’s Individual event

2. Avneet Kaur – Gold Medal in Compound Women’s Individual event

3. Aman Saini & Pragati – Gold Medal in Compound Mixed Team event

SILVER MEDAL: 1

4. Purvasha Sudhir Shende, Avneet Kaur & Pragati – Silver Medal in Compound Women’s Team event

BRONZE MEDAL: 3

5. Aman Saini – Bronze Medal in Compound Men’s Individual event

6. Sangeeta, Tanisha Verma & Reeta Sawaiyan – Bronze Medal in Recurve Women’s Team event

7. Sangampreet Singh Bisla, Aman Saini & Rishabh Yadav – Bronze Medal in Compound Men’s Team event

SHOOTING: 9 MEDALS (6 GOLD, 2 SILVER & 1 BRONZE)

GOLD MEDAL: 6

1. Elavenil Valarivan – Gold Medal in 10m Air Rifle Women’s event

2. Manu Bhaker – Gold Medal in 10m Air Pistol Women’s event

3. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar – Gold Medal in 10m Air Rifle Men’s event

4. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar – Gold Medal in 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men’s event

5. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Divyansh Singh Panwar & Arjun Babuta – Gold Medal in Men’s 10m Air Rifle Team event

6. Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Singh Deswal & Abhidnya Ashok Patil – Gold Medal in Women’s 10m Air Pistol Team event.

SILVER MEDAL: 2

7. Divyansh Singh Panwar – Silver Medal in 10m Air Rifle Men’s event

8. Adarsh singh, Vijayveer Sidhu & Udhayveer Sidhu – Silver Medal in Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Team event

BRONZE MEDAL: 1

9. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Surya Pratap Singh & Sartaj Singh Tiwana – Bronze Medal in Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team event

JUDO: 1 MEDAL (1 BRONZE)

1. Yamini Mourya – Bronze Medal in Women’s -57Kg event.

Kabir Hans from KIIT University won his 1st round matches & qualified for the 2nd Round of the Tennis Singles & Mixed Doubles events. Rutaparna & Swetaparna won their doubles match against a strong Japan team yesterday evening. Today the Indian Badminton Team won the 3rd League match against Ukraine by 5-0, Swetaparna won both the matches today, women’s doubles partnering with Rutaparna & mixed doubles partnering with Viraj Vilas Kuvale.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS, Member of Parliament & President, Volleyball Federation of India congratulated the Shooting & Archery Team Members on emerging as the best team of the championship and winning overall championship. He also wished good luck to the entire Indian Contingent for their upcoming events and hoped that the Indian Team win many more medals and to finish among the top 10 teams.

The events to watch out for tomorrow for the Indian University Team are Athletics, Badminton, Judo, Shooting, Swimming, Taekwondo, Table Tennis and Volleyball.