Odisha: Ganjam district reports 262 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours

Berhampur: Ganjam district reports 262 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Odisha reports 8,914 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours; Khordha district tops the list with 1,258 cases, followed by Sundargarh (592), Cuttack (587), Puri (530) & Sambalpur (520)

New Positive Cases: 8914

In quarantine: 5081

Local contacts: 3833

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 331

2. Balasore: 179

3. Bargarh: 452

4. Bhadrak: 351

5. Balangir: 291

6. Boudh: 175

7. Cuttack: 587

8. Deogarh: 103

9. Dhenkanal: 149

10. Gajapati: 165

11. Ganjam: 262

12. Jagatsinghpur: 109

13. Jajpur: 232

14. Jharsuguda: 304

15. Kalahandi: 236

16. Kandhamal: 62

17. Kendrapada: 132

18. Keonjhar: 104

19. Khurda: 1258

20. Koraput: 145

21. Malkangiri: 73

22. Mayurbhanj: 134

23. Nawarangpur: 433

24. Nayagarh: 194

25. Nuapada: 278

26. Puri: 530

27. Rayagada: 157

28. Sambalpur: 520

29. Sonepur: 121

30. Sundargarh: 592

31. State Pool: 255

New recoveries: 6527

Cumulative tested: 10227321

Positive: 471536

Recovered: 397575

Active cases: 71835