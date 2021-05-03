Odisha: Jajpur district reports 232 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours

Jajpur: Jajpur district reports 232 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Odisha reports 8,914 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours; Khordha district tops the list with 1,258 cases, followed by Sundargarh (592), Cuttack (587), Puri (530) & Sambalpur (520)
New Positive Cases: 8914
In quarantine: 5081
Local contacts: 3833
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 331
2. Balasore: 179
3. Bargarh: 452
4. Bhadrak: 351
5. Balangir: 291
6. Boudh: 175
7. Cuttack: 587
8. Deogarh: 103
9. Dhenkanal: 149
10. Gajapati: 165
11. Ganjam: 262
12. Jagatsinghpur: 109
13. Jajpur: 232
14. Jharsuguda: 304
15. Kalahandi: 236
16. Kandhamal: 62
17. Kendrapada: 132
18. Keonjhar: 104
19. Khurda: 1258
20. Koraput: 145
21. Malkangiri: 73
22. Mayurbhanj: 134
23. Nawarangpur: 433
24. Nayagarh: 194
25. Nuapada: 278
26. Puri: 530
27. Rayagada: 157
28. Sambalpur: 520
29. Sonepur: 121
30. Sundargarh: 592
31. State Pool: 255
New recoveries: 6527
Cumulative tested: 10227321
Positive: 471536
Recovered: 397575
Active cases: 71835