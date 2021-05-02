Odisha: Ganjam district reports 169 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours

Ganjam: Ganjam district reports 169 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Odisha reports 8015 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours; Khordha sees the maximum of 1275 cases followed by Sundargarh (735) & Angul (525).
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 525
2. Balasore: 100
3. Bargarh: 390
4. Bhadrak: 145
5. Balangir: 198
6. Boudh: 103
7. Cuttack: 482
8. Deogarh: 101
9. Dhenkanal: 86
10. Gajapati: 120
11. Ganjam: 169
12. Jagatsinghpur: 149
13. Jajpur: 194
14. Jharsuguda: 386
15. Kalahandi: 174
16. Kandhamal: 61
17. Kendrapada: 70
18. Keonjhar: 75
19. Khurda: 1275
20. Koraput: 127
21. Malkangiri: 36
22. Mayurbhanj: 199
23. Nawarangpur: 320
24. Nayagarh: 187
25. Nuapada: 264
26. Puri: 306
27. Rayagada: 154
28. Sambalpur: 441
29. Sonepur: 207
30. Sundargarh: 735
31. State Pool: 236
New recoveries: 5634
Cumulative tested: 10180678
Positive: 462622
Recovered: 391048
Active cases: 69453