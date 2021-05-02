Odisha: Cuttack district reports 482 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours

Cuttack: Cuttack district reports 482 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Odisha reports 8015 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours; Khordha sees the maximum of 1275 cases followed by Sundargarh (735) & Angul (525).

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 525

2. Balasore: 100

3. Bargarh: 390

4. Bhadrak: 145

5. Balangir: 198

6. Boudh: 103

7. Cuttack: 482

8. Deogarh: 101

9. Dhenkanal: 86

10. Gajapati: 120

11. Ganjam: 169

12. Jagatsinghpur: 149

13. Jajpur: 194

14. Jharsuguda: 386

15. Kalahandi: 174

16. Kandhamal: 61

17. Kendrapada: 70

18. Keonjhar: 75

19. Khurda: 1275

20. Koraput: 127

21. Malkangiri: 36

22. Mayurbhanj: 199

23. Nawarangpur: 320

24. Nayagarh: 187

25. Nuapada: 264

26. Puri: 306

27. Rayagada: 154

28. Sambalpur: 441

29. Sonepur: 207

30. Sundargarh: 735

31. State Pool: 236

New recoveries: 5634

Cumulative tested: 10180678

Positive: 462622

Recovered: 391048

Active cases: 69453