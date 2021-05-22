Odisha: Ganjam District records 273 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

Ganjam: Ganjam District records 273 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha records 11108 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours. Khordha reports highest 1451 cases followed by Cuttack (944) & Angul (864). Total caseload surges to 6,79,530
Covid-19 Report For 21st May
New Positive Cases: 11108
In quarantine: 6219
Local contacts: 4889
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 864
2. Balasore: 509
3. Bargarh: 339
4. Bhadrak: 489
5. Balangir: 298
6. Boudh: 273
7. Cuttack: 944
8. Deogarh: 125
9. Dhenkanal: 131
10. Gajapati: 157
11. Ganjam: 214
12. Jagatsinghpur: 318
13. Jajpur: 396
14. Jharsuguda: 113
15. Kalahandi: 39
16. Kandhamal: 132
17. Kendrapada: 150
18. Keonjhar: 169
19. Khurda: 1451
20. Koraput: 251
21. Malkangiri: 100
22. Mayurbhanj: 635
23. Nawarangpur: 357
24. Nayagarh: 332
25. Nuapada: 114
26. Puri: 473
27. Rayagada: 209
28. Sambalpur: 384
29. Sonepur: 180
30. Sundargarh: 708
31. State Pool: 254
New recoveries: 10881
Cumulative tested: 11241408
Positive: 679530
Recovered: 567382
Active cases: 109639