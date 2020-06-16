Odisha: Gajapati District reports 7 new #COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours

Gajapati: Gajapati District reports 7 new COVID19 positive cases; tally at 106.
It should be noted that 108 positive COVID-19 cases detected in Odisha during the last 24 hours, state tally 4163 .
Of the new 108 Covid19 cases in Odisha today, 95 reported from quarantine centres while 13 are local cases.
Total cases- 4163
Recoveries- 2854
Active Cases- 1295
RT-PCR Tests in last 24 hours- 2988
Cumulative Tests- 205501
District wise cases
Malkangiri: 21
Keonjhar: 5
Khordha: 7
Kendrapada: 9
Angul: 1
Balasore: 4
Cuttack: 1
Jagatsinghpur: 9
Ganjam: 8
Puri: 15
Gajapati: 7
Sundargarh: 2
Kalahandi: 1
Bargarh: 1
Bolangir: 1
Odisha Fire personnel who returned from WB: 16