Odisha FoodPro 2022 to be held on July 21

Bhubaneswar : The food processing ecosystem in the state, MSME Department, in collaboration with Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment, is going to organise “Odisha FoodPro 2022” on July 21 which will be a unique gathering of investors, manufacturers, producers, food processors, startups, policy makers, and organizations from the Indian food ecosystem.

MSME Minister Pratap Keshari Deb said that the aim of the event is to draw more investment, new skills and technologies into the food processing sector of the State and to give better exposure to SHGs, FPOs, Cooperatives and individual units involved in food processing activities.