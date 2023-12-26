Odisha FC take home 3 points and a clean sheet in their final away game of 2023

New Delhi, 26 December: On a cold winter evening, the Kalinga Warrior secured a 1-0 victory against Punjab FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi. The sole goal, scored by Roy Krishna in the 21st minute, propelled Odisha FC to victory, marking their sixth clean sheet of the ISL campaign.

Odisha FC demonstrated early dominance, setting a positive tempo against Punjab FC. Roy Krishna’s quick start with an early cross for Diego initiated Odisha’s attacks from the left flank, applying consistent pressure. Despite their efforts, Punjab’s defense remained vigilant, deflecting threatening crosses from Jerry and Diego Mauricio.

The 21st minute saw Roy Krishna net his 5th ISL goal this season, seizing the lead for Odisha. A swift counter, orchestrated by Princeton and Isaak Ralte on the left, culminated in Krishna’s precise right-footed flick into the bottom right corner, marking a breakthrough: PFC 0-1 OFC.

Continuing their offensive prowess, Odisha pressed further, with Jahouh and Jerry combining for a dangerous corner in the 24th minute, only for Punjab’s defense to comfortably handle the threat.

The 29th minute witnessed Roy Krishna’s proactive play, setting up Diego for an inside-the-box attempt, thwarted by Ravi’s timely block for a corner.

Approaching halftime, Odisha persisted in their attacking rhythm. Princeton’s pinpoint lobbed through ball found Amey, resulting in a promising cross that was deftly cleared by the home side defender. The first half concluded with Odisha’s concerted efforts, as Princeton once again supplied a delivery for Amey, yet Punjab’s defense stood firm, heading out the danger.

At the start of the second half, Odisha FC initiated strongly. In the 49th minute, a promising set-piece opportunity arose following a foul on Roy Krishna at the right wing. Jahouh’s delivery found Krishna, who made a slight contact before the ball reached Narender for what appeared to be a simple tap-in. But Krishna was deemed offside.

In the 57th minute, Roy skillfully sidestepped the defender and promptly targeted Isak at the far post with a forceful cross. However, when opting for a shot from a tight angle, he failed to find the target.

In the 70th minute, Amey Ranawade delivered a cross into the box, but the pass was too strong for Aniket, who was waiting at the far post. Aniket then attempted to loop the ball back towards Krishna, yet the ball ended up bouncing out of play.

In the 83rd minute, Aniket, displaying impressive footwork, weaved past two defenders along the byline before reaching the box. He then attempted to find Roy Krishna with a well-placed pass, but unfortunately, the PFC defender managed to cut it out, sending the ball sailing out for a corner.

After this victory, Odisha FC placed 3rd position in the ISL league table. Their next fixture is against Jamshedpur FC, scheduled for December 29th, 2023, at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.