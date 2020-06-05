Odisha FC ropes in young Hendry Antonay and Saurabh Meher

Bhubaneswar: Odisha FC is delighted to announce the signing of two young defenders Hendry Antonay and Saurabh Meher ahead of the seventh season of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL). Both Hendry and Saurabh represented the Indian Arrows in the previous season of the I-League and were also a part of Chennaiyin FC earlier in their careers.

20-year-old right-back Hendry had represented the India Under 17 side during the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup while centre-back Saurabh had also played for India in the age-group competitions.

Welcoming the youngsters to OFC, Club President Mr. Rohan Sharma said, “I feel extremely lucky to have Hendry and Saurabh join the club today. Both players have the utmost potential to become key members of our exciting defensive line. Saurabh has the versatility to play everywhere defensively which makes him a vital chess piece, and Hendry is probably one of the most exciting young Indian fullbacks right now. While they are quite young and coming into the team fresh, I have high expectations for both of them. They have been looking for a home where they can excel and achieve their potential, and at Odisha FC, they will be given every opportunity to reach their potential.”

After joining the Bhubaneswar-based club, Hendry expressed, “Several other clubs had shown interest in me but the investment in younger players that Odisha FC are putting in was the main factor that I put pen to paper. I am very much looking forward to meeting my new teammates and of course working hard to make an impact in the ISL.”

Expressing his delight, Saurabh said, “I am really happy to join Odisha FC and play in the Indian Super League next season. I hope to contribute to the team’s success. OFC have a good crowd support and I am quite excited to call Bhubaneswar my footballing home.”

