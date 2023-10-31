Odisha FC Roars Back to Beat Bengaluru FC in Five-Goal Thriller

Bhubaneswar, November 1, 2023 – In a spectacular display of football prowess, Odisha FC roared back to winning ways in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season, defeating Bengaluru FC 3-2 in a high-octane clash at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. The match was nothing short of a rollercoaster ride, featuring an exhilarating comeback and remarkable individual brilliance that had fans on the edge of their seats.

Here to take your weekday BLUES away 🤩 Massive three points at home and in front of our fans 💜#OFCBFC #ISL10 pic.twitter.com/Ggp0zwdgH3 — Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) October 31, 2023

The star of the night was none other than the ISL legend himself, Sunil Chhetri. The Bengaluru FC captain inched closer to becoming the all-time leading goal-scorer in the ISL, marking his 58th strike in the league. Chhetri’s goal came early in the eighth minute of the game when he showcased his impeccable ability to find the back of the net, beating his marker and Odisha goalkeeper Amrinder Singh with a clinical finish into the bottom left corner. Chhetri is now just five goals away from breaking Bartholomew Ogbeche’s record of 63 goals, solidifying his status as one of the greatest goal-scorers in ISL history.

However, Odisha’s resilience and determination were on full display as they clawed their way back into the game. Bengaluru’s Keziah Veendorp had earlier doubled the visitors’ lead in the 18th minute, courtesy of a well-placed through ball, but Odisha was not to be deterred.

Jerry Mawihmingthanga, a rising star under Odisha FC’s coach Lobera, delivered a superb assist to Lalthathanga Khawlhring, who found the back of the net in the 23rd minute, reducing the deficit. Just before the halftime whistle, Isak Vanlalruatfela finally broke through with his first goal of the season, thanks to an offensive move and an assist by Goddard.

Amey Ranawade’s moment of individual brilliance emerged as the turning point for Odisha in the 60th minute. The fullback, who had been consistently pushing forward from the right flank, received the ball at an acute angle and fired a hopeful shot past Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, completing Odisha’s remarkable comeback.

Looking ahead, Odisha FC will host NorthEast United FC on November 3, aiming to build on their newfound momentum, while Bengaluru FC is set to take on Hyderabad FC in the latter’s backyard on the following day. These upcoming matches promise to be highly anticipated fixtures in the ISL, with fans eagerly awaiting more exhilarating football action.

In the end, the clash between Odisha FC and Bengaluru FC served as a reminder of the sheer unpredictability and excitement that ISL brings to football enthusiasts, with breathtaking goals, stunning comebacks, and individual brilliance lighting up the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.