Odisha : Fake cigarette making unit busted in Bhubaneswar

By Odisha Diary bureau

Bhubaneswar : In a big breaking, a team of Intelligence Bureau officials busted a fake  cigarette manufacturing unit at Alakar village under Chhatabar panchayat in Bhubaneswar and arrested the owner of the factory, today.

According to sources, H-10 and H-Star named cigarette were being manufactured at that fake factory using very low quality products.

On being informed, the  Intelligence Bureau officials  raided the spot and caught hold of the owner of the factory identified as Raja Rao of Ganjam district  as well as seized huge quantity of duplicate cigarettes and gutkha worth lakhs of rupees.

