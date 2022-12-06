Odisha : Fake cigarette making unit busted in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar : In a big breaking, a team of Intelligence Bureau officials busted a fake cigarette manufacturing unit at Alakar village under Chhatabar panchayat in Bhubaneswar and arrested the owner of the factory, today.

According to sources, H-10 and H-Star named cigarette were being manufactured at that fake factory using very low quality products.

On being informed, the Intelligence Bureau officials raided the spot and caught hold of the owner of the factory identified as Raja Rao of Ganjam district as well as seized huge quantity of duplicate cigarettes and gutkha worth lakhs of rupees.