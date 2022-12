Bhubaneswar : The Returning Officer-cum-Sub-Collector Trilochan Patra today informed that 81.29 percent final voting turn out recorded in the by-poll to Padampur assembly constituency in Bargarh district of Odisha.

As per reports, a total of 2,09,309 people, out of the total 2.57 lakh voters casted their votes yesterday which is the highest in the constituency so far.

Notably, the counting of votes will begin at 8am in 23 rounds on December 8 .