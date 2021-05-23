Odisha Energy Minister Directs the Department to have Cyclone YAAS Preparedness

Bhubaneswar: Minister, Energy Dibya Shankar Mishra today chaired a high-level meeting

of departmental officials to take stock of the preparedness of the Department for the impending Cyclone YAAS.

Discussions were held in presence of Shri Nikunja Bihari Dhal, Principal Secretary, in the

matter of maintenance of steady power supply to Hospitals and Oxygen Plants during and after the cyclone, plan of action for arranging man, material, T & P machineries and post cyclone power restoration.

Hon’ble Minister emphasized the need of maximum use of Machineries and mechanical

equipments like Pole masters, Crane, Power Shaws and Hydraulic Trolley and their advance mobilization to strategic locations before cyclone instead of manpower as a Covid precautionary measure and also to speed up the restoration process. The Minister also directed the CEOs of DISCOMs and OPTCL to position adequate and sufficient stores of materials at tactical points for prompt mobilization of the same to the restoration sites.

Full-proof preparedness must be ensured down to Section level of both DISCOMs and

OPTCL and leave of employees be cancelled -the Minister instructed the senior functionaries of the concerned organizations. During the preparedness and post restoration activities, safety at all level of execution, especially at restoration worksites should be made certain to ensure no loss of life- the minister also sensitized OPTCL and Distribution Companies. In his advisory in the context of post cyclone power restoration priorities, the Minister put the accent on essential service organization to get supply first and the NAC and Municipalities within 24 hour. The Minister also further stressed the need to take the local public representatives in to confidence and seek their support during post cyclone crisis management. Utmost care of workforce engaged in both preparedness activities and restoration works should be taken as to their worksite and Covid appropriate safety, fooding etc- the Minister further reiterated and impressed upon the officials of the department.

Shree Mishra, sought the wholehearted cooperation of all concerned in the department

to make the preparedness and post cyclone restoration exercise flawless and most successful as has been demonstrated during the last Cyclone ‘AMPHAN.

The meeting was ,among others, attended by Shri Trilochan Panda, MD, GRIDCO, Shri

Gagan Bihari Swain, Director (Finance &CA) and Nodal Officer, DISCOMS, Shri Umakanta

Sahoo, Director (Trading and Business development),GRIDCO, Shri Upendra Prasad Pati,

Director (Operation)OPTCL, Shri B.B Mehta, Director (SLDC), CEOs of TPNODL & TPCODL,

Officers of DMU, Transmission and Distribution Circle Heads and representatives of PGCIL and NTPC.

