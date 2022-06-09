Odisha : Eleven temporary information centers to be set up in Puri during Ratha Yatra

Bhubaneswar : A meeting chaired by Minister Pradeep Kumar Amat has been held on behalf of Information and Public Relation Department for the holy Rath Yatra of Mahaprabhu Jagannath.

Besides, the meeting, was held in the presence of the Chief Secretary, Directors and Officers, discussed various responsibilities of the Department during the Rath Yatra.

As per reports, arrangements will be made to stream the Ratha Yatra and provide live comments. Eleven temporary information centers will be set up in Puri. During the rath yatra, various cultural events will be organized in collaboration with the Department of Culture and a photo exhibition on Jagannath culture will be organized.