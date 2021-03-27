Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) increased the power tariff by 30 paise per unit

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) on Saturday increased the power tariff by 30 paise per unit for the fiscal 2021-22. The hike in power tariff will come into effect from April 4, 2021.

The OERC approved the Annual Revenue Requirements and Tariffs of different power utilities (Discoms).

The commission passed orders on retail supply tariff of Discoms, bulk supply, price of GRIDCO, transmission tariff of OPTCL, generation tariffs of OHPC and OPGC and SLDC charges for the year 2021-22.

As per the order, the tariff of BPL and irrigation consumers would remain unchanged and there would be no change in monthly minimum fixed charge, demand change and meter rent.

However, the OERC approved the proposal to hike by 30 paise per kwh/kvah in energy charge for consumers in all other categories.

This amounts only to a 5.60% rise in overall retail supply tariff.

As per the decision, 2% rebate over and above normal rebate shall be allowed on the bill to the LT domestic and single-phase general purpose category for consumers only who pay through digital means.

This rebate shall be applicable on the current month bill if paid in full.

Also, 2% rebate shall be allowed to all prepaid consumers on prepaid amount.

As per the order, the charging of electric vehicles shall be treated as GP category.

The rural LT domestic consumers shall get 5 paise per unit rebate in addition to existing prompt payment rebate who draw their power through correct meter and pay bill in time. There is a rise of 3 paise per unit in transmission tariff raising it to 28 paise per unit from 25 paise per unit.

However, the average tariff of OHPC has been reduced by 2.3% from 91.39 paise to 89.28 paise per unit.

The average annual BSP has been revised to 296.29 paise per unit for fiscal 2021-22 as against 287.70 paise per unit in FY 2020-21.