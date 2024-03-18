Odisha Election Security: Key Meeting Addresses Deployment Strategy and Peaceful Polling Measures

An important meeting regarding the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces and State Armed Police Forces in view of the forthcoming General Elections 2024 in Odisha was held today at Lok Seva Bhawan. Detailed discussions were held on the deployment of police in the districts in view of the need. In the meeting, it was discussed that the police administration should take all measures from EVM commissioning to strong room security and ensure that the elections are held in a peaceful manner on the polling days.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Deoranjan Kumar Singh, State Chief Electoral Officer Nikunja Bihari Dhal, Additional Chief Electoral Officer Dr. Director General of Police Arun Kumar Sarangi and senior officials of the state police administration were present at the meeting.