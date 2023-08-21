Crime InvestigationOdishaOdisha Breaking News

Odisha: Drug peddlers nabbed with brown sugar worth a crore

By Odisha Diary bureau

Today, STF arrested four drug peddlers near Railway station road following a raid with assistance from Balasore district police, senior officials informed on Monday. The accused have been identified as Sk Faiyaz, Sk Shamshed, Sk Murad and Sandeep Nayak.

All the four drug peddlers were arrested following a raid yesterday. Brown sugar (Heroin) weighing 1100 gm worth Rs 1 crore, one motorcycle and other incriminating materials have been seized from their possession.

