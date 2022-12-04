Odisha: Distribution of Fish fingerlings and vegetable seedlings to Schedule Caste farmwomen

Bhubaneswar: Krishi Vigyan Kendra-Khordha under the administrative control of ICAR-Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture, Bhubaneswar is working for the development of the farmers and farmwomen of Khordha district in various Agriculture and allied sector. KVK- Khordha produces quality inputs in its farm for its distribution and wider adoption by the farming community in the district. Under the Special programme of Schedule Caste Sub plan (SCSP) of Government of India, the Kendra produced quality carp fingerlings (Jayanti Rohu and Genetically improved Catla) and hybrid vegetable seedlings (Tomato and Cauliflower) and distributed to the Scheduled Caste farmwomen of Dhanahara and Guapur villages of Balipatna block and Raigurubasudeipur of Balianta block on 2ndDecember, 2022. On this occasion Dr Pramod Kumar Sahoo, Director, ICAR-CIFA, Bhubanneswar, handed over the agri-inputs including fish fingerlings and vegetable seedlings to the farm women and advised them to practice scientific management for higher farm production. Mr. A.K. Dash, Senior Scientist & Head, KVK-Khordha encouraged the farmwomen to practice agriculture and allied activities for better family nutrition and livelihood.

Dr. (Mrs) Kanta Das Mohapatra, Principal Scientist, P.C Das,Principal Scientist, and Dr. Khuntia Murmu, Senior Scientist of ICAR-CIFA, Bhubanneswar and other Scientists of KVK-Khordha were present during the distribution programme. The programme was coordinated by Dr. P.R Sahoo, Scientist (Fisheries) of KVK-Khordha.