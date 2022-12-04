Soft launch of CoE in Emerging Technologies Industry 4.0 (EmTek CoE) at Bhubaneswar and satellite centre at Rourkela on 2nd December 2022 at Make In Odisha 2022, Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) soft launched its new Centre of Entrepreneurship (CoE) in Emerging Technologies Industry 4.0 named EmTek CoE on 2nd December 2022 during the Sectoral session on IT/ITeS, Data Centre & ESDM at the Make In Odisha Conclave 2022.

The soft launch was held by Sri Arvind Kumar, Director General, STPIT in the gracious and august presence of Sri Tushar Kanti Behera, Hon Minister of Electronics & IT and Sports & Youth Services, Government of Odisha, , Sri Manoj Mishra, Secretary, Electronics &IT Department, Govt. of Odisha, Shri Manas Panda, Director, STPI and a large of dignitaries and delegates from the IT Industry.

The EmTek CoE is being established in Bhubaneswar having its satellite centre at Rourkela with support from Ministry of Electronics & IT, Govt. of India and Electronics & IT Department, Government of Odisha. The EmTek CoE will incubate Startups and innovators from across the country working on Industry 4.0 using cutting edge and emerging technologies like AI & ML, Industrial Internal of Things (IIOT), Data Analytics, Robotics and Cyber Security

The EmTeK CoE will provide a world class environment including modern Next gen working space, advanced lab for testing & rapid prototyping, conference rooms, high speed data connectivity and other amenities to the incubatees. The incubatees would be mentored by experienced industry professionals and senior academicians, facilitated with seed funding, provided with market connect, IP protection and networking opportunities to become commercially sustainable.

BPUT, IIIT Bhubaneswar, NALCO, SAIL-RSP, Happiest Minds, Maxbyte Technologies, TEXMiN and many other stakeholders have joined hands with STPI to help EmTeK CoE fulfil its mission.

The first Call For Application seeking solutions to industry related problems was also launched during the event. The selected Startups will be incubated at EmTeK CoE from March 2022. The EmTek CoE will incubate around 150 startups as well as support and nurture 100+ Industrial units/ organizations through implementation of Industry 4.0 and other solutions developed by the startups. Yearly 1200+ Students / Professionals are expected to be benefitted through the skill development programs from 2nd Year onwards. It would act as a catalyst for entrepreneurial growth, employment generation, Make in Odisha and Make in India value proposition. CMD, RailTel, Senior leaders from IBM, Oracle, KPMG, Gamitronics, Global Foundries, EPIC Foundation and d-Matrix were also present in the occasion.