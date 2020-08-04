Odisha: Dhenkanal District reports 51 Covid-19 new Positive Cases Today, total tally 420

Dhenkanal: Dhenkanal District reports 51 Covid-19 new Positive Cases Today, total tally in the District reached at 420.

Odisha reports 1384 Covid-19 new Positive Cases in last 24 hours, total tally in the state reached at 37681. Of 1384 cases 889 from Quarantine centre and 595 cases are Local Contacts.

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 14

2. Balasore: 37

3. Bargarh: 10

4. Bhadrak: 40

5. Balangir: 5

6. Boudh: 2

7. Cuttack: 121

8. Dhenkanal: 51

9. Gajapati: 38

10. Ganjam: 288

11. Jagatsinghpur: 20

12. Jajpur: 39

13. Jharsuguda: 3

14. Kalahandi: 47

15. Kandhamal: 62

16. Kendrapada: 12

17. Keonjhar: 66

18. Khurda: 201

19. Koraput: 49

20. Malkangiri: 34

21. Mayurbhanj: 28

22. Nawarangpur: 2

23. Nayagarh: 31

24. Nuapada: 3

25. Puri: 34

26. Sambalpur: 82

27. Sonepur: 1

28. Sundargarh: 64

New Recoveries: 1119

Cumulative Tested: 570590

Positive: 37681

Recovered: 23073

Active Cases: 14350

