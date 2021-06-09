Odisha: Dhenkanal District reports 291 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Dhenkanal: Dhenkanal District reports 291 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha reports 6019 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 8th June

New Positive Cases: 6019

In quarantine: 3397

Local contacts: 2622

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 335

2. Balasore: 286

3. Bargarh: 122

4. Bhadrak: 262

5. Balangir: 66

6. Boudh: 79

7. Cuttack: 531

8. Deogarh: 24

9. Dhenkanal: 291

10. Gajapati: 34

11. Ganjam: 73

12. Jagatsinghpur: 196

13. Jajpur: 406

14. Jharsuguda: 41

15. Kalahandi: 70

16. Kandhamal: 76

17. Kendrapada: 218

18. Keonjhar: 120

19. Khurda: 796

20. Koraput: 142

21. Malkangiri: 85

22. Mayurbhanj: 333

23. Nawarangpur: 151

24. Nayagarh: 191

25. Nuapada: 23

26. Puri: 324

27. Rayagada: 108

28. Sambalpur: 131

29. Sonepur: 65

30. Sundargarh: 283

31. State Pool: 157

New recoveries: 8836

Cumulative tested: 12387968

Positive: 831129

Recovered: 756641

Active cases: 71312