Bhubaneswar: DGP Odisha Abhay, SPL DG, CRPF Sri Kuldip Singh and Director Intelligence Sri R.K. Sharma along with other senior officers of Odisha police and CRPF visited Kalahandi, reviewed LWE scenario of Kalahandi district. Stressed on Joint Operation with CRPF and other districts.

DGP Odisha Abhay commended the efforts put up by Odisha police constables for their role in achievements and strides made by Kalahandi Police.

