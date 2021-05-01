Odisha: Cuttack district reports 828 new COVID19 positive cases in the last 24 hours

Cuttack: Cuttack district reports 828 new COVID19 positive cases in the last 24 hours. Odisha reports a record 10413 new COVID19 positive cases in the last 24 hours. Khordha distirct reports 1796 new COVID19 positive cases, Sundergarh – 1100, Bargarh – 511
New Positive Cases: 10413
In quarantine: 5887
Local contacts: 4526
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 392
2. Balasore: 124
3. Bargarh: 511
4. Bhadrak: 201
5. Balangir: 160
6. Boudh: 87
7. Cuttack: 828
8. Deogarh: 103
9. Dhenkanal: 42
10. Gajapati: 156
11. Ganjam: 232
12. Jagatsinghpur: 241
13. Jajpur: 332
14. Jharsuguda: 442
15. Kalahandi: 376
16. Kandhamal: 55
17. Kendrapada: 77
18. Keonjhar: 126
19. Khurda: 1796
20. Koraput: 68
21. Malkangiri: 54
22. Mayurbhanj: 247
23. Nawarangpur: 378
24. Nayagarh: 218
25. Nuapada: 418
26. Puri: 533
27. Rayagada: 200
28. Sambalpur: 426
29. Sonepur: 130
30. Sundargarh: 1100
31. State Pool: 360
New recoveries: 5014
Cumulative tested: 10134118
Positive: 454607
Recovered: 385414
Active cases: 67086