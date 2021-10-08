Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 75 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 75 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 524 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 7th October
New Positive Cases: 524
Of which 0-18 years: 75
In quarantine: 306
Local contacts: 218
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 6
2. Balasore: 20
3. Bhadrak: 3
4. Balangir: 1
5. Cuttack: 75
6. Deogarh: 2
7. Dhenkanal: 1
8. Ganjam: 3
9. Jagatsinghpur: 15
10. Jajpur: 14
11. Kalahandi: 1
12. Kandhamal: 1
13. Kendrapada: 7
14. Keonjhar: 3
15. Khurda: 250
16. Koraput: 3
17. Malkangiri: 1
18. Mayurbhanj: 22
19. Nayagarh: 3
20. Nuapada: 1
21. Puri: 13
22. Rayagada: 2
23. Sambalpur: 8
24. Sundargarh: 11
25. State Pool: 58
New recoveries: 522
Cumulative tested: 20510358
Positive: 1030518
Recovered: 1017116
Active cases: 5111