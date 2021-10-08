Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 75 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 75 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 524 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 7th October

New Positive Cases: 524

Of which 0-18 years: 75

In quarantine: 306

Local contacts: 218

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 6

2. Balasore: 20

3. Bhadrak: 3

4. Balangir: 1

5. Cuttack: 75

6. Deogarh: 2

7. Dhenkanal: 1

8. Ganjam: 3

9. Jagatsinghpur: 15

10. Jajpur: 14

11. Kalahandi: 1

12. Kandhamal: 1

13. Kendrapada: 7

14. Keonjhar: 3

15. Khurda: 250

16. Koraput: 3

17. Malkangiri: 1

18. Mayurbhanj: 22

19. Nayagarh: 3

20. Nuapada: 1

21. Puri: 13

22. Rayagada: 2

23. Sambalpur: 8

24. Sundargarh: 11

25. State Pool: 58

New recoveries: 522

Cumulative tested: 20510358

Positive: 1030518

Recovered: 1017116

Active cases: 5111