Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 36 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 36 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 433 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 25th October
New Positive Cases: 433
Of which 0-18 years: 64
In quarantine: 252
Local contacts: 181
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 4
2. Balasore: 8
3. Bargarh: 6
4. Bhadrak: 7
5. Balangir: 1
6. Cuttack: 36
7. Deogarh: 8
8. Dhenkanal: 1
9. Ganjam: 2
10. Jagatsinghpur: 14
11. Jajpur: 8
12. Jharsuguda: 1
13. Kalahandi: 2
14. Kendrapada: 11
15. Khurda: 207
16. Mayurbhanj: 15
17. Nayagarh: 4
18. Nuapada: 9
19. Puri: 8
20. Rayagada: 2
21. Sambalpur: 17
22. Sonepur: 1
23. Sundargarh: 12
24. State Pool: 49
New recoveries: 360
Cumulative tested: 21647068
Positive: 1039269
Recovered: 1026277
Active cases: 4623