Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 36 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 36 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 433 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 25th October

New Positive Cases: 433

Of which 0-18 years: 64

In quarantine: 252

Local contacts: 181

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 4

2. Balasore: 8

3. Bargarh: 6

4. Bhadrak: 7

5. Balangir: 1

6. Cuttack: 36

7. Deogarh: 8

8. Dhenkanal: 1

9. Ganjam: 2

10. Jagatsinghpur: 14

11. Jajpur: 8

12. Jharsuguda: 1

13. Kalahandi: 2

14. Kendrapada: 11

15. Khurda: 207

16. Mayurbhanj: 15

17. Nayagarh: 4

18. Nuapada: 9

19. Puri: 8

20. Rayagada: 2

21. Sambalpur: 17

22. Sonepur: 1

23. Sundargarh: 12

24. State Pool: 49

New recoveries: 360

Cumulative tested: 21647068

Positive: 1039269

Recovered: 1026277

Active cases: 4623