Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 308 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 308 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 2,182 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 16th July

New Positive Cases: 2182

In Quarantine: 1258

Local Contacts: 924

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 89

2. Balasore: 161

3. Bargarh: 15

4. Bhadrak: 76

5. Balangir: 4

6. Boudh: 6 7. Cuttack: 308 8. Deogarh: 1 9. Dhenkanal: 70 10. Gajapati: 4 11. Ganjam: 3 12. Jagatsinghpur: 87 13. Jajpur: 175 14. Jharsuguda: 9 15. Kalahandi: 13 16. Kandhamal: 14 17. Kendrapada: 55 18. Keonjhar: 44 19. Khurda: 510 20. Koraput: 28 21. Malkangiri: 25 22. Mayurbhanj: 92 23. Nawarangpur: 16 24. Nayagarh: 75 25. Nuapada: 2 26. Puri: 94 27. Rayagada: 22 28. Sambalpur: 24 29. Sonepur: 13 30. Sundargarh: 54 31. State Pool: 93 New Recoveries: 2317 Cumulative Tested: 14988531 Positive: 952111 Recovered: 925526 Active Cases: 21540