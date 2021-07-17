Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 308 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 308 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 2,182 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 16th July
New Positive Cases: 2182
In Quarantine: 1258
Local Contacts: 924
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 89
2. Balasore: 161
3. Bargarh: 15
4. Bhadrak: 76
5. Balangir: 4
6. Boudh: 6
7. Cuttack: 308
8. Deogarh: 1
9. Dhenkanal: 70
10. Gajapati: 4
11. Ganjam: 3
12. Jagatsinghpur: 87
13. Jajpur: 175
14. Jharsuguda: 9
15. Kalahandi: 13
16. Kandhamal: 14
17. Kendrapada: 55
18. Keonjhar: 44
19. Khurda: 510
20. Koraput: 28
21. Malkangiri: 25
22. Mayurbhanj: 92
23. Nawarangpur: 16
24. Nayagarh: 75
25. Nuapada: 2
26. Puri: 94
27. Rayagada: 22
28. Sambalpur: 24
29. Sonepur: 13
30. Sundargarh: 54
31. State Pool: 93
New Recoveries: 2317
Cumulative Tested: 14988531
Positive: 952111
Recovered: 925526
Active Cases: 21540