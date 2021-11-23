Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 2 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 2 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 212 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 22nd November
New Positive Cases: 212
Of which 0-18 years: 70
In quarantine: 123
Local contacts: 89
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 3
2. Bhadrak: 1
3. Boudh: 1
4. Cuttack: 2
5. Ganjam: 2
6. Jagatsinghpur: 3
7. Jajpur: 8
8. Jharsuguda: 2
9. Kendrapada: 1
10. Khurda: 90
11. Koraput: 2
12. Mayurbhanj: 13
13. Nayagarh: 1
14. Puri: 9
15. Sambalpur: 13
16. Sundargarh: 39
17. State Pool: 22
New recoveries: 245
Cumulative tested: 23334433
Positive: 1047386
Recovered: 1036746
Active cases: 2191