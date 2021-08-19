Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 176 New Covid-19

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 176 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 1,041 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 18th August
New positives: 1041
Of which 0-18 years: 128
In quarantine: 605
Local contacts: 436 (Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 29
2. Balasore: 22
3. Bargarh: 7
4. Bhadrak: 15
5. Balangir: 2
6. Boudh: 1
7. Cuttack: 176
8. Deogarh: 7
9. Dhenkanal: 15
10. Gajapati: 1
11. Ganjam: 5
12. Jagatsinghpur: 43
13. Jajpur: 56
14. Jharsuguda: 1
15. Kalahandi: 4
16. Kandhamal: 2
17. Kendrapada: 37
18. Keonjhar: 12
19. Khurda: 398
20. Koraput: 2
21. Malkangiri: 3
22. Mayurbhanj: 36
23. Nawarangpur: 3
24. Nayagarh: 13
25. Nuapada: 1
26. Puri: 34
27. Rayagada: 5
28. Sambalpur: 9
29. Sonepur: 1
30. Sundargarh: 13
31. State Pool: 88
New recoveries: 845
Cumulative tested: 17274529
Positive: 998187
Recovered: 981316
Active cases: 9664