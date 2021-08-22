Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 140 New Covid-19

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 140 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 853 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 21st August

New Positive Cases: 853

Of which 0-18 years: 100

In quarantine: 496

Local contacts: 357

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 29

2. Balasore: 46

3. Bargarh: 12

4. Bhadrak: 18

5. Balangir: 2

6. Cuttack: 140

7. Deogarh: 13

8. Dhenkanal: 10

9. Gajapati: 1

10. Ganjam: 11

11. Jagatsinghpur: 32

12. Jajpur: 33

13. Jharsuguda: 2

14. Kalahandi: 3

15. Kandhamal: 1

16. Kendrapada: 21

17. Keonjhar: 16

18. Khurda: 286

19. Koraput: 3

20. Malkangiri: 1

21. Mayurbhanj: 21

22. Nayagarh: 22

23. Puri: 35

24. Rayagada: 4

25. Sambalpur: 19

26. Sonepur: 1

27. Sundargarh: 12

28. State Pool: 59

New recoveries: 979

Cumulative tested: 17483706

Positive: 1000937

Recovered: 984224

Active cases: 9302