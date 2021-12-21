Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 14 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 14 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 146 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 20th December
New Positive Cases: 146
Of which 0-18 years: 25
In quarantine: 86
Local contacts: 60
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 4
2. Bargarh: 1
3. Bhadrak: 2
4. Balangir: 1
5. Cuttack: 14
6. Deogarh: 3
7. Dhenkanal: 1
8. Ganjam: 2
9. Jajpur: 3
10. Kendrapada: 3
11. Khurda: 72
12. Mayurbhanj: 1
13. Nayagarh: 3
14. Puri: 4
15. Sambalpur: 7
16. Sundargarh: 9
17. State Pool: 16
New recoveries: 174
Cumulative tested: 24936294
Positive: 1053166
Recovered: 1042875
Active cases: 1792