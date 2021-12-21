Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 14 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 14 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 146 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 20th December

New Positive Cases: 146

Of which 0-18 years: 25

In quarantine: 86

Local contacts: 60

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 4

2. Bargarh: 1

3. Bhadrak: 2

4. Balangir: 1

5. Cuttack: 14

6. Deogarh: 3

7. Dhenkanal: 1

8. Ganjam: 2

9. Jajpur: 3

10. Kendrapada: 3

11. Khurda: 72

12. Mayurbhanj: 1

13. Nayagarh: 3

14. Puri: 4

15. Sambalpur: 7

16. Sundargarh: 9

17. State Pool: 16

New recoveries: 174

Cumulative tested: 24936294

Positive: 1053166

Recovered: 1042875

Active cases: 1792