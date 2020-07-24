Odisha: Cuttack city reports 93 fresh COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours

Cuttack : Cuttack city reports 93 fresh COVID19 cases in last 24 hours. Out of the 136 new COVID-19 positive cases reported today in Cuttack district, 93 positive cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area).

Another 6 recoveries have been reported recently! KUDOS to the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

