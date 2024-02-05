Odisha Congress Leaders Eagerly Prepare for Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ Arrival in Rourkela

ROURKELA (ODISHA) – With anticipation building up, Odisha Congress leaders are in full swing making final arrangements to welcome Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra,’ scheduled to enter the state on Tuesday. Biramitrapur, a small industrial town in Sundergarh district, serves as the entry point from Jharkhand and has been adorned with banners, cut-outs, and hoardings of the Congress leader.

Senior state Congress leaders have congregated in Rourkela steel city, just 35 km from Biramitrapur, as the local populace eagerly awaits the arrival of Rahul Gandhi, affectionately referred to as “former PM Indira Gandhi’s grandson.” Sundergarh District Congress Committee president Rashmi Padhee noted the palpable enthusiasm among the masses to catch a glimpse of the prominent political figure.