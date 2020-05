Bhubaneswar: Odisha conducts record number of COVID19 RT-PCR tests in the last 24 hours. 5612 samples tested on May 19, 2020. Cumulative samples tested till date: 105914.

It should be noted that Odisha reports 74 COVID19 positive cases today, tally jumps to 1052. Active cases in the state 739. Total 307 people recovered. Total death toll 6.

Related

comments