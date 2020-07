Bhadrak: Bhadrak district administration announces complete weekend shutdown on Saturdays & Sundays in the district for the entire month in July.

#OdishaFightsCorona

There will be weekend shutdown on each Saturday and Sunday in the district of Bhadrak in the month of July. pic.twitter.com/XcgpL0eQcD — District Administration,Bhadrak (@DM_Bhadrak) July 6, 2020

