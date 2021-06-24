Odisha : CM Naveen Pattanik lay foundation stone of liquid medical oxygen plants to be set up in 8 district headquarter hospital

Bhubaneswar : Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Pattanik on Thursday laid foundation stone of liquid medical oxygen plants to be set up in eight districts headquarter hospitals of Odisha i.e. in Bargarh, Ganjam, Jajpur, Kandhamal, Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Rayagada and Malkangiri through video conferencing , in a view to meet the immediate urgent oxygen supply, amidst corona pandemic.

Besides, a 12-bed Special Neonatal Care Unit & OPD Complex at City Hospital in Berhampur, four-bed Dialysis Unit at Sub-Divisional Hospital in Bhanjanagar, PHC at Hugulapata of Kukudahandi block and OPD Complex at Community Health Centre, Bomkei, Digapahandi block in Ganjam district has also been inaugurated by CM Pattanik .