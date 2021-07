Bhubaneswar : In a big announcement, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced a COVID assistance of Rs 453.5 crore for Mission Shakti in the state, here on Friday. Besides, Rs 50 lakh each will be received by as many as 338 block-level Mission Shakti associations for infrastructure development.

Further, Rs 84.50 crore as revolving fund for help in doing business and Rs 200 crore as interest subvention for repayment of loans have also been sanctioned for the Mission Shakti association.