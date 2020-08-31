Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik undertook an aerial survey of flood affected areas

Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Naveen Ptnaik undertook an aerial survey of flood affected areas. “Undertook an aerial survey of flood affected areas. Odisha Flood has waterlogged many districts, marooned many villages, agricultural crops, damaged houses, disrupted roads and other infrastructure. Expeditious steps are being taken to restore normal life in flood affected areas,” said CM Naveen Patnaik.

After aerial survey of the flood hit areas, CM Naveen Patnaik reviewed the situation & announced assistance package including cooked/dry food to evacuated people staying at shelter homes, 50kg rice & ₹ 500 to affected families, assistance for house damage, clothing & utensils.

District Collectors have been asked to complete house damage assessment within 15 days and disburse assistance within 7 days. Fees will be exempted for vaccination & treatment of animals and free animal checkup camps will be organised in affected areas.

