Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik today laid the foundation stone for projects worth 4080 Cr. and inaugurated projects worth Rs.835 Cr. in Sundargarh district

Rourkela: Chief Minister Sri Naveen Patnaik today laid the foundation stone for projects worth 4080 Cr. and inaugurated projects worth Rs.835 Cr. in Sundargarh district. He said that the projects will give huge boost to infrastructure and socio-economic growth, ushering in a new era of development in the district.

Chief Minister, in a tribute to Sundargarh’s contribution to Indian Hockey, laid the foundation of India’s biggest Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, keeping in view to organise World Cup Hockey 2023. He announced that the Stadium will be named after the renowned freedom fighter Birsa Munda. Hon’ble Chief Minister wished that the stadium will be the largest in the country and will be a source of inspiration for the young people to dream bigger things.

Chief Minister while recalling the relation of Rourkela with Biju Babu, said that his memory is associated with everywhere in Rourkela, from Rourkela Steel Plant to NIT. Describing Rourkela as a city of hopes, Hon’ble Chief Minister said that people not only of Odisha but also from nearby States come here to earn livelihood.

CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurated 11 mega lift irrigation projects in Sundargarh district, including Parbati Giri Mega Lift Irrigation project. The projects worth ₹ 351Cr, will irrigate 11,635 hectares of farmland & benefit farmers of the district immensely.

Chief Minister while giving thanks to Mission Shakti Members of Sundargarh District, praised the leadership spirit of Jayanti Ekka of Balishankara for her encouraging participation in Make in Odisha Conclave held in Bhubaneswar.

Chief Minister said that while the State budget had an outlay of Rs. 2800 Cr. twenty years back, today State Government has prepared various projects of Rs. 5000Cr. for Sundargarh district only. Describing this as an example of transformation and propelling growth, Hon’ble Chief Minister sought the cooperation of all to carry on such process of development.

Chief Minister further emphasised on the educational facilities of tribal children along with preservation of their culture and reclaimed to include Ho and Mundari language in the 8th schedule of the constitution.