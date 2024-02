Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik is scheduled to inaugurate 67 government hospitals across 15 districts today, which have been transformed into “Ama Hospital”. Additionally, the inauguration ceremony will include the Suburbanapur District Head Hospital and the B.M.R.C Cardiac Hospital in Jharsuguda. Furthermore, the foundation stone will be laid for the sub-district hospital in Khurda, marking another milestone in the state’s healthcare infrastructure development.