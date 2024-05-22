Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik To Hold Marathon Campaigns In 3 Places Today

Bhubaneswar: The Chief Minister of Odisha and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik is set to hold marathon campaigns in three places of Odisha today. He is schedule to hold road show in Bhubaneswar and campaign in Khurda, Nayagarh and Puri.

According to official reports, the BJD supremo is set to address public gathering in Khurda at 10.45 am today. Later, he will visit Nayagarh at 11.50 am and address public gathering in Puri at 12.50 am today. Likewise, the CM will campaign at Cuttack at 4.15 pm today.

CM Naveen Patnaik will later hold yet another roadshow in Bhubaneswar City from Rental Square to Patia Square today evening to seek votes for party candidates.