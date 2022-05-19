Odisha : CM Naveen Patnaik sanctions Rs 70 cr for development of Chandi temple in Cuttack

Bhubaneswar: In a big development, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved a budget of Rs 70 crore for development of Maa Chandi temple in Cuttack under 5T Initiative’s Integrated Development of Heritage, Monuments and Tourist Destination programme, on Thursday.

The temple will have a boundary wall and gates in all four directions. Besides, a new Jagamohan, Yagyan Mandap, Chandipatha Mandap, Mundan Mandap, Hanuman Temple, and a new Kitchen will be constructed. The entire surface area of the temple premises will be covered with Khondalite stones and illuminated with light. CCTV cameras would be installed for the safety of the devotees, read the notification.

Further, there will be a police control room, cloak room, prasad distribution system, drinking water facilities and 18 shop owners who will be displaced due to the beatification of the temple will be provided shops. it added.