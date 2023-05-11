Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik meets PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi; says discussions were mainly related to Odisha’s demands & the international airport coming up in Puri.CM Naveen also ruled out joining ‘third front’ for the 2024 battle. Odisha CM meets PM Modi in New Delhi, says there were no political discussions; on being asked about general elections, Naveen Patnaik says “It has been our principle to go to elections alone”.

Sri Jagannath Puri International Airport (SJIA):

The site clearance for Puri Airport (SJIA) from Ministry of Civil Aviation is pending since September, 2022. It is requested that the same may be expedited