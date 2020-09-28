Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik lays foundation stone of two HL bridges in Tirtol

Report by Kahnu Nanda, Jagatsinghpur: The state Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday laid foundation stone of two High Level [HL] bridges over River Mahanadi under Tirtol block in Jagatsinghpur district through video conferencing.

Both proposed bridges were identified as Tirtol- Posal and Jaipur- Katikata HL bridges, both would be built over river Mahanadi. After completion of both bridges easy passage would be developed for people connecting with Kendrapada, Cuttack districts from Jagatsinghpur.

According to official information Rs 118.56 crore Tirtol- Posal bridge will construct by Rural Development department and Jaipur- Katikata construction would be undertaken by Works department at estimated cost of Rs 82.55 crore.

Our government giving emphasize progress of infrastructure across state, last two decades the Odisha has been able to create good development of infrastructure ensuring people expansion of communication and economic growth, the two bridges will connect Tirtol to its neighboring districts Cuttack and Kendrapada as many as 1.5 Lakh residents from 28 local Grama Panchayat’s will be benefited, CM Patnaik spoke while laying foundation stone of both bridges.

CM Patnaik made virtual contact with Jagatsinghpur district headquarters, where state water resource and I&PR minister Raghunandan Das, MP Dr Rajashree Mallick , MLAs Prasanta Muduli and Sambit Routray, Collector S K Mohapatra were present and spoke on the occasion.

