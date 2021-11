Bhubaneswar : In a major breaking , Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launches ‘Janasunani Portal’ , a public grievances redressal portal of Electronics and IT Department, here on Wednesday.

Besides, the “public hearing portal” will play an important role in resolving people’s grievances immediately, tweeted I&PR department.

Further, the ‘New Web Portal’ of the Oriya Virtual Academy will be instrumental in preserving and promoting the Oriya language and literature.