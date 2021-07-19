Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launched the release of water from the Canal system of Subarnarekha Irrigation Project to 15,359 Ha of farm land in Mayurbhanj District

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today launched the release of water from the Canal system of Subarnarekha Irrigation Project to 15,359 Ha of farm land in Mayurbhanj District. With this, agricultural land of 94 villages under Baripada, Betanati, Morada, Suliapada and Rasagobindapur Block in Mayurbhanj district will get irrigation facilities. Hon’ble Chief Minister said that 109 Lakh Ha of agricultural land in Mayurbhanj and Balasore district will get irrigation facilities through Subarnarekha Irrigation Project.

Chief Minister further said that irrigation is the priority sector of State Government and water will be released to 10,000 Ha land from Deo Irrigation Project before ensuing Kharif Season. He also said that 15 irrigation projects will be completed in coming 2-3 years.

Chief Minister further said that Rs. 768 Crore is being spent for pipe water projects in Mayurbhanj district.

Pratap Jena, Hon’ble Minister, Panchayatiraj and Drinking Water, Law, Housing and Urban Development, Sri Raghunandan Das, Hon’ble Minister, Water Resources, Information and Public Relations, Sri Suresh Mohapatra, Chief Secretary, Sri P.K. Jena, Development Commissioner, Smt. Anu Garg, Principal Secretary, Water Resources along with Collector, Mayurbhanj and Chief Engineer, Subarnarekha irrigation were present in the programme, while Secretary to Hon’ble Chief Minister(5-T) Sri V.K. Pandian coordinated.

